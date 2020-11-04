Floyd HunkingSioux Falls - Floyd R. Hunking, 81, of Sioux Falls died on November 2, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Floyd was born on November 5, 1938, to Fred and Bernice (Clemens) Hunking at Grafton, ND.Floyd lived in Park River, ND, from 1938 until graduating from Park River Area High School with the Class of 1956. He graduated from Valley City State Teachers College in Valley City, ND, in 1960 with a bachelor's degree. Floyd then moved to Bowman, ND, from 1960 until 1962 and to Blue Earth, MN, from 1962 until 1963. Floyd then graduated from Mankato State University in 1963 with a master's degree, before moving to Sioux Falls later that year. He also earned a specialist degree from the University of South Dakota in 1968.On December 30, 1961, Floyd was united in marriage to Loila Belcher at Fessenden, ND.On May 5, 1996, Floyd was re-married to Barbara (Starnes) Soma of Sioux Falls.Floyd started his educational career at Washington High School in 1963 before transferring to the newly built Lincoln High School in 1965 where he was employed as a school counselor until his retirement in 2000. A major accomplishment of Floyd's was the initiation and oversight of the SFSD's Gifted Education Program, which at one point included working simultaneously at Washington, Lincoln and O'Gorman high schools. The Gifted Education Program allowed opportunities for Floyd to foster the accelerated development of many of Sioux Falls' finest young students. Throughout his 37-year career, he enjoyed the camaraderie of working with many dedicated staff and faculty. At the time of his retirement, Floyd was the second-longest serving faculty at Lincoln High School.In his spare hours, Floyd enjoyed biking, fishing, gardening and occasional carpentry work. Upon Floyd's retirement, he dedicated even more time to his neighbors, family and friends with any and all projects; he was known for a kind word and a helping hand. Floyd was especially dedicated to and proud of his grandchildren.Honorary pallbearers are Fred Stephens, Dan Auch, Red Hunking, Sterling Hunking, David Kyle, and Trent Hunking.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara; son, Jeffrey (Debra) Hunking of Sioux Falls; siblings: Ronald (Jana) Hunking of Lompoc, CA; Linda (David) Kyle of Bottineau, ND; and, Sterling Hunking of Arlington, TX; and 11 grandchildren: Amanda Hunking, Trent Hunking, Andy Soma, Matt Soma, Levi Soma, Zack Soma, Ethan Soma, Olivia Person, Natalie Person, Noah Person, and Amanda Chrysler; and, 2 great granddaughters, Thea and Charlotte Soma.Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bernice.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.