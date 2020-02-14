|
Fonda Pearl Kooistra
Inwood, IA - Fonda (Sandbulte) Kooistra, age 86, of Inwood, IA, passed away on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020, at the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tues., Feb. 18, at the Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisenga and Rev. Steven Kooistra officiating. Rev. Edward Suffern will be doing the graveside service at the Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation will be Mon., Feb. 17, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Inwood CRC. Memorial gifts to be given to Justice for All in Rock Valley, IA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Fonda is survived by her children, Marlo (Kathy Knyfd) Kooistra of North Haledon, NJ, Steven (Donna Galbraith) Kooistra of Nappanee, IN, Janice (Todd) Witt of Fairbanks, AK, Phyllis (Michael) Verderame of State College, PA, Lois (Edward) Suffern of Queensbury, NY, and Rachel (Armond) Floyd of Altoona, IA; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Bernice) Sandbulte, Glen Sandbulte, and Rodney (Carol) Sandbulte; and sister, Laura (Jim) Westra.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020