Stickney - Frances Mae Niewenhuis, 90, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 9 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. Due to Corronavirus concerns, a private, family service will be held Saturday, June 13 at the Harrison Community Church North. A public visitation will be held Friday, June 12 from 6 - 8 pm at the Harrison Community Church North. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Jerry (Denise) Rogers of Littleton, CO; 3 step-children: Doris (Russell) Metzger of Corsica; Mark Niewenhuis of Huron; and Keith (Michelle) Niewenhuis of San Antonio, TX; a daughter-in-law, Linda (Curt) Kredit of Mitchell; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth (Harry) Burma of Platte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle Rogers and Bud Niewenhuis; a son, Kevin Rogers; 2 step-sons, Harlan Niewenhuis and Mark Niewenhuis in infancy; a sister, Lena Bultje; and a brother, Stanley Bult.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
