Frances A. Kistler
Inwood, Iowa - Frances A. Kistler, 84, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. There will be no burial at this time as Fran chose to donate her body for medical research to the Sanford School of Medicine at The University of South Dakota. Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com
.
Frances Annette Kistler, daughter of William and Johanna (Soodsma) DeGroot, was born June 8, 1936, in the family home, located above the United States Postal Office, in Inwood, Iowa. Fran grew up in Inwood and was a 1954 graduate of Inwood High School. In 1956, Fran was united in marriage with Donald Kistler. Together the couple lived in Sioux Falls and Spearfish, South Dakota until moving to San Diego, California where they would spend 30 years until retiring back to Inwood in 1994.
While living in California, Fran earned a Bachelor's in education from San Diego State University. Fran taught in the elementary school system for several years. Upon on retiring to Inwood, Fran spent many years substitute teaching at the West Lyon School. Fran was active in the Inwood community. She and Don participated in Kiwanis International, working at the VFW and volunteering many hours for various things around town. Fran was recognized as Inwood Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served in various women's ministries.
Fran and Don loved to travel. They especially loved beach vacations and took several trips to Mexico and Key Largo, Florida. Fran was also an avid reader and she enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Fran is survived by her son, Scott Kistler of Paulsboro, New Jersey and her brother, Vern (Kathleen) DeGroot of Littleton, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Johanna; husband, Don; and brother, Harold DeGroot.