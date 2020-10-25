Frances HorwitzSioux Falls - Frances Horwitz, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away October 24, 2020, at her home in Sioux Falls. She was 93.Frances was born April 5, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Israel and Sarah (Keutcher) Hirschfield. She moved to Sioux Falls at a young age. After graduating from Washington Senior High School, Frances attended Augustana College for a period of time.She married Lawrence "Bud" Horwitz on March 2, 1947, in Sioux Falls. Bud and Frances operated and later owned the family jewelry business until their retirement in 2001.Frances enjoyed cooking, and always looked forward to trying new recipes. She loved to travel and would never say no to an adventure. Over the years, her travels took her to many beautiful places. Bud and Frances particularly enjoyed trips to Aruba and Europe.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Ann Horwitz, Sioux Falls, SD, and Sara Horwitz, Glenview, IL. In addition to her husband, Frances is preceded in death by her son, Daniel, and her parents.Memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Cemetery, in care of Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.Private family services will be held.