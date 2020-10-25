1/1
Frances Horwitz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Horwitz

Sioux Falls - Frances Horwitz, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away October 24, 2020, at her home in Sioux Falls. She was 93.

Frances was born April 5, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Israel and Sarah (Keutcher) Hirschfield. She moved to Sioux Falls at a young age. After graduating from Washington Senior High School, Frances attended Augustana College for a period of time.

She married Lawrence "Bud" Horwitz on March 2, 1947, in Sioux Falls. Bud and Frances operated and later owned the family jewelry business until their retirement in 2001.

Frances enjoyed cooking, and always looked forward to trying new recipes. She loved to travel and would never say no to an adventure. Over the years, her travels took her to many beautiful places. Bud and Frances particularly enjoyed trips to Aruba and Europe.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Ann Horwitz, Sioux Falls, SD, and Sara Horwitz, Glenview, IL. In addition to her husband, Frances is preceded in death by her son, Daniel, and her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Cemetery, in care of Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Private family services will be held.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved