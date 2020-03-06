Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:30 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Parkston, SD
Parkston - Parkston - Frances Konrad, 87, went to her heavenly home Friday, March 6 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 sons: Gary (Nancy) Konrad of O'Neill, NE; David (Patricia) Konrad of Parkston; Alan (Theresa) Konrad of Parkston; and Steve (Nancy K.) Konrad of Parkston and a daughter-in-law, Jan Konrad of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
