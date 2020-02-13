Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Good News Reformed Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Frances V. Lee, 96, died on Feb. 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday at Good News Reformed Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2-4 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her two daughters, Barbara Foulk, Sioux City, IA and Kathy (Randy) Engelson, Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Jason (Rhiannon) Foulk, Sara (fiancé, Jeremy Steward) Staber, Tyler (Kristen) Engelson, Trevor Engelson and Tiffany Engelson; seven great-grandchildren, Ryder Foulk, Eli Foulk, Grace Staber, Ben Staber, Mallory Steward, Tara Engelson, Myah Engelson and one more on the way very soon; one brother, Dr. Walter "Boots" Zeeb of Arvada, CO; niece, Kathryn Zeeb; and one nephew, Chuck Zeeb.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Zeeb; her husband, Norman L. Lee; son-in-law, Jon Foulk, and grandson-in-law, Nick Staber. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
