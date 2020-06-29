Frances Leona DeBerg Harms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Leona DeBerg Harms

Boyden - Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1st at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George, IA with Pastor Bryan Anderson, officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Township Cemetery at Boyden, IA.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in George. Jurrens Funeral Home of George is in charge of services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved