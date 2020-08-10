Frances M. Moore
VERMILLION - Frances Bolton Moore passed away peacefully on August 8,2020 in Vermillion, SD.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Vermillion with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Dunlap, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion with the prayer/Eastern Star services at 7:00 p.m. It will be a live-streamed.
She was born January 17, 1924, the second child and eldest daughter to Vera and Andrew Bolton in Monona County, Iowa. She attended school in Dunlap, Iowa, graduating in 1941. One of her classmates was Raymond Harold Moore. They met on a blind date before Ray left to serve his country in World War II, and kept in touch during the time Ray served overseas. They married shortly after his return on September 1st, 1946.
Ray and Fran bought the Coyote Motel in Vermillion, SD in January of 1964, after Ray retired from the Air Force. They operated the motel together for 13 years, until Ray passed away January 10, 1977. Fran continued operating the motel for another 24 years until she sold it to McDonalds. Fran loved to travel as much as she loved spending time with her family. Highlights of her travels included a camel ride in Egypt, a trip through the Panama Canal, and a balloon ride in Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with frequent trips to visit her daughters and their families in New York, Texas and Minnesota.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Ray and her siblings, Wayne Bolton, Edna Bryan and Leonard Bolton. She is survived by two younger siblings, Joan Long of Alma, Nebraska and James Bolton of Huntsville, Alabama. Along with her siblings she is survived by 4 daughters and their spouses, Constance Nelsen and Dennis Nelsen, Pamela Moore and David Sell, Gaylene Sanders and Douglas Sanders, and Marsha McKeever and Dow McKeever. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren--Joseph Heath, Courtney (Carson) Merkwan, Karl Sell, Marissa Sanders, Andrew Sell, Jordan Sanders and Ja'Ron Sanders. She is survived by 9 Great-grandchildren-- Payton, Harley and Deacon Heath; Gary, Blair and Grant Merkwan; Cayson Lockridge, and Tyson and Carter-Dean Landrum (children of Marissa Sanders).
Fran will be interned alongside Ray in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, Iowa. A memorial service celebrating her life and legacy is tentatively scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, 2021.
And what a life and legacy Frances leaves behind! She was a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, and continued with that organization well into her 90's, notably starting their yearly salad lunch fundraising event. She was a member of Vermillion's Chamber of Commerce and a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. But perhaps her greatest legacy is the lessons she taught her daughters--to be independent, loving and strong. And to those in the community who knew and loved her--be kind, laugh and enjoy life as friends.
In her final days in hospice, she asked her daughter, Connie, "Did I do well? Did I do my job well?" Yes, Mom, you did well and were well-loved.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eastern Star Juno Chapter 44, St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Meals on Wheels.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
