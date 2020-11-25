1/1
Frances Ness
Frances Ness

Worthing - Frances Ness, 98, of Worthing, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center. Frances Kaffar was born in 1922. She graduated from Worthing High School. She worked in food service for the SD School for the Deaf. In 1941 she married Vernon Ness. Vernon died in 1986. Survivors: children: David (Suzanne) Ness, Posen, MI and Carolyn (David) Fodness, Sioux Falls; four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Lyons, Arizona. Private memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at the St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery, Worthing. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
