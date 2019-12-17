|
|
Frances R. Rus
Rock Valley, Iowa - Frances Rus, 91, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, with Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Memorials may be given to Netherlands Reformed Christian School. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Frances is survived by her husband of almost 72 years, Jacob of Rock Valley, Iowa; four children, Marion J. (Becky) Rus, Darwin (Helen) Rus, Shirley Van Voorst, all of Rock Valley, and Tami (Jim) Van Beek of Inwood, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; 83 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Sally Koedam of Sheldon, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Joan Maassen of Rock Valley.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019