Francis "Mike" Fullenkamp
Hartford - Francis "Mike" Fullenkamp was called home to the Lord Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mike was 77.
Francis Michael Fullenkamp was born April 13, 1942 in Hudson, South Dakota to Bernard and Mary (Mattes) Fullenkamp. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1960. After graduation he went to St. John's University where he excelled in music as drum major, bass vocal soloist, and first chair trombone. Traveling with the St. John's Choir, they toured Europe. They won numerous awards and were named the most successful choir of the festival. They were chosen to give the encore performance in the farewell concert at Llangollen, Wales. Another highlight of his time in the choir was singing for the lighting of the National Christmas tree in Washington, DC for President John F. Kennedy. He graduated from St John's University in 1965. After graduation, he started his teaching career in Cambria-Corydon, Iowa Schools. He then taught in Missouri Valley, Iowa, O'Gorman High School, and finally West Central Schools in Hartford, South Dakota.
Mike was united in marriage to Judith Bork at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Centerville, Iowa on June 8, 1968. The couple moved to Hartford, SD in 1971 where they bought a home, raised a family, and he retired from teaching K-12 music education at West Central School District after 29 years of service. Mike also directed The Elks Chorus for nearly 10 years.
He started his own business, Mike's Piano Repair, where he could make a little extra money doing one of his passions, restoring player pianos. He also had an arcade business with many juke boxes, arcade games, and pinball machines. A favorite hobby of his was restoring antique clocks, horse drawn sleighs, and buggies. He was most known for restoring and riding his antique motorcycles, scooters, pedal cars (for the kids), and bicycles.
He loved being a spectator or participating in everything his children and grandchildren were involved in. When his son was in Boy Scouts, Mike volunteered as a Boy Scout leader where several young men achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. When his daughters were involved in sports, he helped with coaching and refereeing. During the summers while his children were growing up, many weekends were spent camping at the lake. Cushman rallies and organized Cushman rides were a favorite family pastime where many great friendships were made.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Neili (Patrick) Fokken, Vicky (Eli) Rohl, Penny Fullenkamp, daughter-in-law, Emilee Fullenkamp (Brian Brenner); grandchildren, Gracy and Nolan Rohl, Celia Fullenkamp Preheim, Ava Fullenkamp, step-grandson, Brandan (Amber) Fokken, acquired grandchildren, Trever, Deven, and Ava Brenner; great-grandson, Eastan Fokken; sister, Ann (Pete) Hesla and sister-in-law, Vicky (Steve) Schroeder.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his son Ben, and grandson Grant Rohl.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 408 s. Western Ave., Hartford, SD. Visitation with family present 4:00 - 7:00 Tuesday evening with rosary beginning at 7:00 pm and wake service 7:15 pm at Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD. Private interment at St. George Catholic Cemetery, Hartford,
