Francis Maneth
Francis Maneth

Sioux Falls - Francis "Frank" Maneth, 86, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne, Sioux Falls; children Brian Maneth, Sioux Falls; Cheryl (Rick) Thaler; Lake Andes; Harold (Monica) Maneth; Pleasant Hill CA; Teresa Cole, Sioux Falls; his sisters Lorraine Schneweis, Hoisington, KS; Justina Hlavaty, Olmitz, KS; Gertrude Staab, Victoria, KS and Gloria Bieker, Oklahoma City, OK.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
