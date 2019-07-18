|
Francis Maras
Hartford, SD - Francis Maras, 81, of Hartford, SD, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Sanford Medical Center.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Alberta Maras, Humboldt, SD; children Douglas (Trina) Maras, Idaho Falls, ID, Kevin (Trish) Maras, Greg (Kathy) Maras, Jon (Angie) Maras, Matt (Marcy) Maras, all of Hartford, SD, Cheryl Maras, Humboldt, SD, Andy (Glenna) Maras, Kailua, HI; sisters Teresa (Bud) Radke, Lakefield, MN, Agnes Thomson, Des Moines, IA, Diane (Curly) Klaahsen, St. Ansgar, IA, Mary Moorshead, Urbana, OH; brothers Dominic (Linda) Maras, Luverne, MN, Bernie (Sharon) Maras, Flandreau, SD, Philip Maras, Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law Joann "Puddy" Maras, Luverne, MN; 23 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 12 to 2 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, Hartford, SD, with burial at the Hartford Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 18, 2019