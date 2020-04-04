|
Francis Moran
Sioux Falls - Francis Moran, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on April 3, 2020 at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
There will be a private family Funeral Mass held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Church of St. Mary with a Public Memorial Service in the following months. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home-Downtown.
Condolences may be sent online at https://www.millerfh.com/obits
Francis was born on January 15, 1933 to Hugh and Adelaide (O'Brien) Moran in Le Mars, IA. Fran, as he was known to family and friends, grew up in Le Mars graduating from Central High School in 1951. In 1952 he entered the US Army and served in Kansas before being honorably discharged in 1954. In 1959 Francis graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars earning a Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration.
Francis married Marcene Auchstetter on June 18, 1960 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hospers, IA. They couple lived in Sioux City, IA for many years where Francis worked in business administration and accounting for the Iowa Health Systems Agency, Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Dyna Technology, Inc. Francis and Marcene relocated to Sioux Falls in 1989 where Francis worked at Avera McKennan until his retirement.
Francis and his wife traveled the world with a group they called the "Big 8", a group comprised of Marcene's siblings and their spouses. With this group and his family, Francis traveled across the U.S., Canada, numerous countries in Europe and the Middle East. Fran liked to take photos of their travels and leaves behind an impressive archive of photos of their trips and cruises.
Survivors include his wife Marcene of Sioux Falls; his three children, Michael Moran of Flagstaff, AZ, Kelly Moran of Los Angeles, CA and Mark Moran of Sioux City. Kelly Moran, Los Angeles, CA, Mark (Sue) Moran, Sioux City; two grandchildren, Brennan and Aidan Moran
He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Alicia Johnson, Mary Moran, Council Bluffs, IA and Eugene (Donna) Moran, Le Mars, IA.
The family asks that memorials be directed to the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls, SD.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020