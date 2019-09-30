Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wake
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Mitchell, SD
Francis Nolz Obituary
Sioux Falls - Francis Nolz, longtime employee of Grangaard/Midstates Construction, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls after a hard fought battle with ALS. He was 73 years old.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 52 years, Valerie; son, Chad (Tammy) Nolz of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Danielle (Bill) Baumgartner of Mandan, ND; granddaughters, Ashley and Lexy Nolz both of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers, Bernie (Mary) Nolz of Mitchell, SD, Ed (Deanna) Nolz of Sioux Falls, SD, Denny (Linda) Nolz of Ault, CO, Lenny (Debbie) Nolz of Parkston, SD, Norb (Donna) Nolz of Parkston, SD, Bill (Mary) Nolz of Sioux Falls, SD and Chuck (Merri) Nolz of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Mary (Steve) Weflen of Jackson, MN, Shirley (Frank) Bailey of Chamberlain, SD, Barb Gahl of Chamberlain, SD, Sharon Nolz of Hermosa, SD, Karen (John) Korzan of Hartford, SD and Joyce (Harlan) Star of Mitchell, SD; sister-in-law, Evon Nolz of Fremont, NE; brothers-in-law, Jim (Cathy) Bailey of Underwood, ND and Charlie (Darlene) Bailey of Mitchell, SD; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his four-legged friend, Sophie.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shane Nolz; sister, Bert Ostbye; brother, Kenny Nolz; and his four-legged friend, Angel.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the ALS Association, MN-SD-ND Chapter in his honor.

Funeral Mass 10:30 Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with a wake service beginning at 7:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls. Interment will be 2:00 Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, South Dakota. Please wear your favorite NFL attire to the visitation and prayer service on Tuesday night. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 30, 2019
