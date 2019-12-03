|
|
Francis "Skeeter" O'Neal Jr
Garretson - Francis "Skeeter" O'Neal Jr, age 82, of Garretson, passed into the hands of God on Sunday December 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Skeeter is survived by his special friend Bobbi Jo Sakry; two sons Patrick O'Neal and Terry O'Neal both of Sioux Falls SD; daughter Rachel Brown and fiancé Rick Leonhardt of Sioux Falls SD; Grandchildren: Trista (Jeff) Friman of Tripp SD, Danielle O'Neal of Sioux Falls, Terry Jr "TJ" O'Neal of Sioux Falls SD, Steven Bohr of Fargo ND, Stephanie O'Neal of Sioux Falls, SD and Nathaniel O'Neal of Sioux Falls SD; 9 great grandchildren; his brother Fred "Snipper" O'Neal of Sioux Falls SD; sister Leann (Clay) Stephen of Peoria AZ; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 2:00pm - 5:00pm on Sunday December 8, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Garretson, with a time of sharing beginning at 3:00pm. Private Burial with immediate family scheduled for a later date.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019