Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
1708 8th Ave NE
Aberdeen, SD 57401
(605) 225-2281
Francis "Frank" Walth


Aberdeen - Memorial service for Francis "Frank" L. Walth, 73, of Aberdeen will be 10:30 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church.

Inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens with military rites.

Visitation Sunday from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Frank died April 24, 2019.

Frank was born August 7, 1945 to Edwin and Rose (Schilling) Walth in Aberdeen. He entered the United States Air Force in 1964.

Frank married Phyllis Schumacher in August of 1966. He worked hard his entire life, from being a farmhand in his younger years, his years in the military, and truck driving over three million safe miles, for over 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis and children, Kay Schultze of Sioux Falls, Kent (Nikki) Walth of Harrisburg and Kristi (Travis Peterson) Stueven of Alexandria, SD; four grandchildren, Katie Schultze, Preston Walth, Cierra Stueven and Myah Stueven, three bonus grandchildren, Skylar, Tally and Jamin Peterson and a bonus great-granddaughter, Tatum; three grand dogs, Jack, Tillie and Saige; and three brothers, Lawrence Walth of Groton, SD, Wilbert Walth of Aberdeen and Jim (Jolene) Walth of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Allen, sister, Mabel, three nephews and multiple four-legged fur babies.

Urnbearer will be Frank's grandson, Preston Walth.

CARLSEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
