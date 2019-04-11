Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Beresford - Francis "Fritz" Walz, 83, of Beresford, SD died April 8, 2019 in Beresford.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori (Ron) Knutson of Beresford; three sons, Curt (Kim) Walz and Russ (Jenna) Walz all of Sioux Falls and Perry Walz of Flower Mound, TX; 3 grandchildren, 3 brothers, Ray Walz of Piedmont, Ken (Rose) Walz of Parkston and Don (Gloria) Walz of AZ.

Visitation will be 5-7PM Fri., April 12, 2019 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. Funeral services will be 2:30PM Sat., April 13th at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford followed by military honors. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
