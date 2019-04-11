|
|
Francis Walz
Beresford - Francis "Fritz" Walz, 83, of Beresford, SD died April 8, 2019 in Beresford.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori (Ron) Knutson of Beresford; three sons, Curt (Kim) Walz and Russ (Jenna) Walz all of Sioux Falls and Perry Walz of Flower Mound, TX; 3 grandchildren, 3 brothers, Ray Walz of Piedmont, Ken (Rose) Walz of Parkston and Don (Gloria) Walz of AZ.
Visitation will be 5-7PM Fri., April 12, 2019 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. Funeral services will be 2:30PM Sat., April 13th at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford followed by military honors. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019