Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Green Obituary
Frank Green

Sioux Falls - Frank died Oct.17, 2019

He is survived by wife, Barbara, mother Verna Green, brother Randy (Carol) Jordan, Jillian and Kelly; sister Michele (Greg); in laws: Marlyce Nessan, Dr. Vernon (Judy) Nessan, Christy and Jussi Silventoinen, Jon and Tara Nessan, Simon and Hope; Phyllis Ruby, Destry and Lisa Gillette, Amanda and Morgan; Helen (Roger) Merriman, Curtis and Camille; Loren (Vicki) Nessan; Bonnie (Creig) Eitreim; friends Kenny and Sherry Larson, Chuck and Darla Ostheimer and Julaine Walker.

Memorial service Oct. 25, 10:00 am at East Side Lutheran Church. Full obituary www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now