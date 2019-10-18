|
Frank Green
Sioux Falls - Frank died Oct.17, 2019
He is survived by wife, Barbara, mother Verna Green, brother Randy (Carol) Jordan, Jillian and Kelly; sister Michele (Greg); in laws: Marlyce Nessan, Dr. Vernon (Judy) Nessan, Christy and Jussi Silventoinen, Jon and Tara Nessan, Simon and Hope; Phyllis Ruby, Destry and Lisa Gillette, Amanda and Morgan; Helen (Roger) Merriman, Curtis and Camille; Loren (Vicki) Nessan; Bonnie (Creig) Eitreim; friends Kenny and Sherry Larson, Chuck and Darla Ostheimer and Julaine Walker.
Memorial service Oct. 25, 10:00 am at East Side Lutheran Church. Full obituary www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019