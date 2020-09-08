1/1
Frank Hansen
Frank Hansen

Sioux Falls - Frank Hansen, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on September 7, 2020.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joan, of 66 years; daughters Christine (Bradley) Crary, Cathleen (Ken) Vrchota, Carolyn (James) Zachariason; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Visitation 2 to 4 pm Sunday, September 13, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Funeral home website for more information, millerfh.com. Funeral service at 11 am, Monday, September 14, at First Lutheran Church, with visitation one-hour prior. Masks required at church and the service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/flcsf . Private family interment after the funeral service. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Project Car, or charity of choice.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
