Frank Hansen
Sioux Falls - Frank Hansen, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on September 7, 2020.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joan, of 66 years; daughters Christine (Bradley) Crary, Cathleen (Ken) Vrchota, Carolyn (James) Zachariason; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Visitation 2 to 4 pm Sunday, September 13, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Funeral home website for more information, millerfh.com
. Funeral service at 11 am, Monday, September 14, at First Lutheran Church, with visitation one-hour prior. Masks required at church and the service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/flcsf
. Private family interment after the funeral service. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Project Car, or charity of choice
