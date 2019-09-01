|
|
Frank Reurink
formerly of Luverne, Minnesota - Frank passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the American Reformed Church in Luverne. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 3, at 1:30 PM at church. Interment with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home. To view Frank's full life history please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019