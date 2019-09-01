Services
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Reformed Church
Luverne, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
American Reformed Church
Luverne, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Reurink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Reurink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Reurink Obituary
Frank Reurink

formerly of Luverne, Minnesota - Frank passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the American Reformed Church in Luverne. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 3, at 1:30 PM at church. Interment with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home. To view Frank's full life history please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now