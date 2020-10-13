Frankie Ellen Hoogshagen



Frankie Ellen Hoogshagen age 94, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home October 1, 2020 at the Bella Vista, AR Highlands Health and Rehab after a brief illness.



Frankie was born July 20, 1926 in LaPuente, California where she grew up on an orange grove. She graduated from LaPuente high school in 1942. On February 27, 1948 she married Howard Hoogshagen in California.



After marriage they relocated to Monroe, South Dakota, where they farmed for many years. In 1989 they retired to Bella Vista, Arkansas. Frankie was very active in Highlands Methodist Church, singing in the choir for many years.



She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Hoogshagen.



Frankie is survived by her husband of 72 years Howard Hoogshagen of Monroe, SD; sons Curt Hoogshagen of Bella Vista, Martin Hoogshagen, wife Julie of Monroe, SD, Jeff Hoogshagen, wife Marlys of Springer, NM, Gail Kellogg and husband Jeff of Bella Vista, Todd Hoogshagen of Monroe, SD; ten grandchildren, Erin Hoogshagen, Eric Hoogshagen, Evan Hoogshagen, Marissa Ganci, Heath Hoogshagen, Natalie Oslund, Cody Hoogshagen, Jessica Hoogshagen, Kristen Hoogshagen, MacKenzie Hoogshagen; twelve great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Rose Hoogshagen.



Frankie was cremated. Burial will be at the Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, SD on Sunday October 18, 2020 for immediate family only.



Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice of charity.









