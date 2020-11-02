Franz "Butch" FrerichsSioux Falls - Franz "Butch" L. Frerichs, 79, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital. A private family service will be held at Hills of Rest at a later date.Franz "Butch" Lyle Frerichs was born August 10, 1941 to Lyle Deidrich and Myrna Jeanette (Petersen) Frerichs at Hills, MN. He and his family moved to Sioux Falls in 1942. Butch attended Washington High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard.He was united in marriage to Lynn Marie Rogers on March 4, 1978 in Sioux Falls.Butch had a longstanding career with John Morrell & Company for 47 years. He and his brother, Waldon "Wally" Frerichs, were also owners of the Stop Light Lounge for 32 years.He was a member of East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lynn; son, Kyle (Melissa) Frerichs of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Tyce Frerichs and Lucy Frerichs; and one brother, Waldon Frerichs of Sioux Falls.Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Myrna.Family requests no flowers. Please direct memorials to the East Side Lutheran Church General Fund.