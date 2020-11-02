1/
Franz "Butch" Frerichs
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franz "Butch" Frerichs

Sioux Falls - Franz "Butch" L. Frerichs, 79, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital. A private family service will be held at Hills of Rest at a later date.

Franz "Butch" Lyle Frerichs was born August 10, 1941 to Lyle Deidrich and Myrna Jeanette (Petersen) Frerichs at Hills, MN. He and his family moved to Sioux Falls in 1942. Butch attended Washington High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard.

He was united in marriage to Lynn Marie Rogers on March 4, 1978 in Sioux Falls.

Butch had a longstanding career with John Morrell & Company for 47 years. He and his brother, Waldon "Wally" Frerichs, were also owners of the Stop Light Lounge for 32 years.

He was a member of East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lynn; son, Kyle (Melissa) Frerichs of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Tyce Frerichs and Lucy Frerichs; and one brother, Waldon Frerichs of Sioux Falls.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Myrna.

Family requests no flowers. Please direct memorials to the East Side Lutheran Church General Fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved