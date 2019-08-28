Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Fredrico Everett San Miguel Obituary
Fredrico Everett San Miguel

Sioux Falls - Fredrico Everett San Miguel, 44, passed away on August 24th 2019 due to a car accident. He was born on March 21st ,1975 in Belle Fourche, S.D. to Fredrico and Susan (Monroe) San Miguel. He was the oldest of three boys.

Fredrico is preceded in death by his grandparents: Dean and Jayne Carpenter, and a sister-in-law, Meagan A. San Miguel. He is survived by his children: Adriana and Phillip San Miguel; mother: Susan San Miguel; brothers: Ezekiel and Ernesto San Miguel; nephew: Enrique; and niece: Isabella San Miguel.

Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
