Gail G. NelsonSioux Falls - Gail Gwendolyn (Abbott) Nelson, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away October 13, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls with her husband Wes at her side. Gail was a devoted wife, loving mother, devoted Christian and a loyal friend.Gail Gwendolyn Abbott, daughter of Noel and Lucille (Kich) Abbott, was born on March 11, 1935 at the family's home in Harrisburg, SD. Gail was active in school and church activities. She attended and graduated from Harrisburg High School where she was elected Homecoming Queen and was valedictorian of her class. After graduating from Harrisburg High School in 1953, she attended the University of South Dakota for 2 years where she met the love of her life. Gail was united in marriage with Wes Nelson on June 19, 1955 at First Baptist church in Sioux Falls. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.Gail graduated from Augustana College in 1980 and worked with her husband at Nelson & Nelson CPA's for many years. She was also very active at First Baptist Church, serving as superintendent of the Sr. High Department for 5 years, the Board of Trustees for 6 years, on the Diaconate for 6 years, church treasurer for 2 years, and on the Board of Christian Ed.In 1965 they purchased a cabin at Lake Poinsett where she spent many summers with her family. Gail shared her husband's interest in hunting, fishing and traveling. Wes and Gail visited over 52 foreign countries, all 50 states and all of the providences of Canada.Grateful for sharing her life are her three children: Chuck (Kristi) Nelson, Dr. David (Angie) Nelson and Lori Nelson all of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren: Becky Nelson, Aberdeen, SD; Sarah Gail Nelson, Minneapolis, MN; Jill Nelson, Karin (Kyle) Brashler, Ellen Nelson, and James Nelson all of Sioux Falls, SD; 2 great grandchildren: Benny and Lena; 2 step grandchildren Derek Johnson and Chantel Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; and sister Janice (John) Bugenhagen, Custer, SD.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.Her funeral service will take place with immediate family only at the downtown Miller's Funeral home and will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home You Tube Channel on Friday October 16, 2020 at 2pm. There will be no visitation due to the Coronavirus. Burial will be later with only immediate family attending.