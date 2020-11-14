1/1
Gail J. Nielsen
Gail J. Nielsen

Viborg - Gail J. Nielsen, 73, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be at 10:30am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial at Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, rural Viborg. Visitation will be from 2-5pm Sunday at the church. Due to Covid 19, please wear a mask and observe social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Gail's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Chris(Tracy) Nielsen, Carrie(Mark) Ernster, and Bret Nielsen; her grandson Levi Nielsen, 3 granddaughters, Camdyn, Kinsley, and Carson Ernster; brother Gary(Connie) Nelson; sisters-in-law Janelle Nielsen and Peggy Freemole; special life long friends, Brenda, Mary B., Ellen, Mary C., and Pam; several nieces and nephews and her 2 favorite 4-legged friends Dexter and Remi. Gail was proceeded in death by her husband, Larry; brother-in-law Jim Nielsen, and her parents Ellwood and Gladys Nelson.

www.hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
