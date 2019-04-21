Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Gale Murray
1946 - 2019
Sioux Falls, SD - Gale Dennis Murray, 72, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Ava's House. Gale was born on July 14, 1946.

Gale was survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheryl K. Murray; three children, Shaina (Chris) Pease of Central Point, OR, Shelby Murray Aragron of Albuquerque, MN, Michael John (Sonya) Murray; seven grandchildren, Auggie and Elijah Toppo, Zakary Aragon, Gabriella, Alexa, Syrena and Michael John Jr. Murray, of Aitkin, MN.

Family directed services will take place at the VFW at a later date.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
