Gale Zafft
Sioux Falls - Gale Zafft, Sr, 80, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.
Gale Herman Zafft was born September 13, 1938 in Galveston, TX.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Lynn Portra, Robby (Nicole) Zafft, and Chad Zafft, all of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and three brothers, Alan (Lisa) Zafft of Papillion, NE, Donald (Sue) Zafft of Estelline, SD and Mike (Diane) Zafft of Watertown, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roseann, and a son, Gale Zafft, Jr.
A celebration of Gale's life will be held Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 am at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Bahnson Avenue. Any floral tributes may be sent directly to the church.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019