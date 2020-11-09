1/1
Galen Theobald
Pierre - Galen Theobald, 74, of Pierre passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mabel's Memory Care Unit in Edgewood, Pierre, SD. Galen is survived by his wife Linda Theobald, children; Roger (Carolyn) Theobald and Dee (Doug) Crichton, and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11:00am until 12:30pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, followed by a private family funeral service at 1:00pm and interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The funeral service will be live streamed at the top of Galen's obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
