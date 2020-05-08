|
|
Garald Jay Pease
Sioux Falls - Garald Jay Pease, age 96, died on May 4, 2020 at Ava's House by Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. memorial services will be held at a later date.
Grateful for having shared his life are four sons, Jerry Pease and his wife, Irene, Sioux Falls, Jim Pease, Sacramento, CA, Stafford Pease and his wife, Pat, Minden, NV, and Garald Gene "Gary" Pease and his wife, Joan, Briar, WA; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Thersa Martin, Donna (Gerald) Hakinson, Daniel Pease, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Garald was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey on June 14, 2014; his parents, Stafford and Evelyn Pease; grandson, Troy Pease; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Pease; and sister, Dolores "Dee" Frandsen. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020