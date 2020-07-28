1/
Garnett Keena
Garnett Keena

Dell Rapids - Garnett Keena, 94, of Dell Rapids, formerly of Colman, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Memorial visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home. Garnett's Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Dean) Van Heerde of Chester; her granddaughter, Kelley (Nick) Gruneich of Dell Rapids; her grandson, Tyler (Megan) Van Heerde of Sioux Falls and her four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emma and Evan Gruneich and Tate Van Heerde.

www.kahlerfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
