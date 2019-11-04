|
Gary Bak
Sioux Falls - Gary Bak, 77 formerly of Viborg, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home under hospice care. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Viborg Community Building with burial with full military rites at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Wednesday evening at the Viborg Community Building with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
