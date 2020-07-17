Gary D. Olson
Sioux Falls - Dr. Gary D. Olson, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Gary was born on July 30, 1939 to Raymond and Ethel (Storlie) Olson who resided in Houston, MN. In 1947 his parents purchased a farm in Wilmington Township near Spring Grove, MN. Gary graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1957, and then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where Gary majored in history and enjoyed singing in Nordic Choir. After teaching in Kerkhoven, MN for two years, Gary studied at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln earning a MA in 1965 and a PhD in 1968.
Gary then started his 37-year tenure at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. He soon became involved in the effort to save historic buildings, notably the old county courthouse. He served as chair of the City-County Museum Board that created the Siouxland Heritage Museums in 1973. He also served as chairman of the Board of Directors of the combined museums for its first six years.
During this same time, Gary was involved with the new Center for Western Studies, serving as its Executive Director for six years. In 1974 the Center for Western Studies published his first book, which he wrote together with Herb Krause, about General George Custer's first trip through the Black Hills.
In addition to his teaching and other responsibilities, Gary became an important figure in Augustana's governance system. In 1979 he became the chair of the Social Science division. In 1981 Gary left his teaching assignment and became Dean of Academic Services. Six years later he became the Dean of the College and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He served in that position until 1995, when he returned to teaching.
Gary is also known for his interest in Norwegian immigration history. He was an early member of the Nordland Fest Committee and promoted Norwegian studies and language classes. Many of Augustana's students from Norway came here as a result of his recruitment efforts there.
In spite of his heavy schedule, Gary has been a very active scholar. He has published an impressive number of scholarly writings throughout the years and has presented many papers at academic conferences. A significant portion of his research and scholarly work has been in the area of local history. Gary and his son Dr. Erik Olson co-authored Sioux Falls, A Pictorial History book in 1985.
Gary married his high school sweetheart Rosaaen Skifton on September 4, 1960 in Houston, MN. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Erik, Timothy, and Lars.
Gary is survived by his wife of almost sixty years, Rosaaen; sons, Erik (Monika) Hyggen, Norway, Timothy (Carroll), Port Orchard, WA and Lars (Chanda) Minneapolis, MN; five grandchildren, Johanna (Joshua) Laney, John, Sarah, Jorgen and Henrik; two brothers, Adrian (Jean) of Deerwood, MN, Jeff (Marsha) Deerwood, MN; sister-in-law, Carolyn Olson of Spring Grove, MN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest brother, Spencer, in 2001.
Gary's cremated remains will be buried in the Stone Church Cemetery, Houston MN on July 30. Pastor Dan Thurmer, Gary's brother-in-law, will officiate. A memorial service will take place 2:00pm Monday, August 3, at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Gary's family is grateful to the pastors at First Lutheran Church, including visitation pastor Dennis Tranberg, for their continuing care and prayers, especially the last year of challenging days for Gary. Also, thanks to Dr. Bill Rossing, Gary's caring neurologist. Our family was blessed.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministries, Augustana University, S.D. Parkinson Foundation (1000 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, 57104) Giants in the Earth Heritage Center Inc. (PO Box 223, Spring Grove, MN 55974) or the charity of your choice
Memorial Services will be held 2:00pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Avenue. www.millerfh.com