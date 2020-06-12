Gary Douglas Franey



Gary Douglas Franey passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, in Denison, Texas, after a courageous 18 year battle with cancer. He was born to Howard Franey and Madge (Fiscus) Franey on January 17, 1959, in Mitchell, South Dakota. As a young boy, he lived in Spencer, South Dakota, and enjoyed swimming, fishing, and riding his bicycle. His family later moved to Elk Point, South Dakota, where he enjoyed playing sports in high school, water skiing, and camping with his family. Gary graduated from Elk Point High School in 1978. After high school, he attended the University of South Dakota/Springfield.



After college, Gary worked at IBP in South Sioux City, Nebraska, before moving to Texas. While living in Texas, he worked at Owens Sausage Company, Circuit City, and Best Buy. He met and married Susie Miller in Texas. They had two children Megan (Franey) Thomas and Garrett Franey.



Gary returned to South Dakota in 2009 to be his parents' caregiver. During this time, he enjoyed camping with his family and friends and sitting around the campfire sharing stories. He also loved cooking, barbecuing, and eating rhubarb desserts. Gary loved sports and enjoyed watching sports and being an armchair official. In 2016, he returned to Texas to be close to his children and grandsons. Gary dearly loved spending time with them. He cherished the moments and found each one to be priceless.



Gary is survived by his children: Megan (Phillip) Thomas of Caddo Mills, Texas, and Garrett Franey of Sherman, Texas; grandsons Luke Thomas and Kolton Thomas of Caddo Mills, Texas; his supportive caregiver Susie Bias of Sherman, Texas; sister Constance Franey and brother-in-law Bruce Chapman of Washington, Missouri; brother Harold Franey and sister-in-law Rebecca Franey of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; nephew Neil Chapman of Washington, Missouri; nephew Adam Franey (Kate Bode) of Arthur, North Dakota; and niece Ashley (Nathan) Biggs of Brandon, South Dakota; aunt Marian Fiscus of Omaha, Nebraska; cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Franey, mother, Madge Franey, and sister, Susan Franey.



A memorial service was held at the Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas, on Friday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m.



A graveside committal will be held at the Spencer Cemetery in Spencer, South Dakota, at a later date.









