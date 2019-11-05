|
Gary E. Bak
Sioux Falls - Gary E. Bak, 71 formerly of Viborg, died under hospice care at his home in Sioux Falls on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Viborg Community Building with burial with full military honors at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Wednesday at the Viborg Community Building with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Vikkie, his children, Sallie (Daren) Ketcham, Cindy (Brian) Wills, Steve Bak, and Ryan (Jessica) Bak; 5 grandchildren, Braden and Eli Wills, Jack Ketcham, and Raymond and Emma Bak; and a sister Rosalyn (Terry) Faulkner.
Memorials maybe directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Viborg or the Viborg-Hurley Athletic Boosters.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019