Gary Gefke
Sioux Falls - Gary Gefke, 89, was born in 1930 in Hawarden, IA, and died on May 18th, 2019. At age 10 his family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Longfellow Elementary School and Washington High School. He attended Augustana College, served in the US Air Force and graduated SD State College with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was in business in Rock Rapids, IA and Luverne, MN. Along with his future wife, Charlette, he attended the Aspen Summer Music Festival where he studied voice with Leslie Chaby. After marriage the couple moved to St. Louis where he pursued his Master of Music Education degree at Washington U. For 15 years he taught vocal music, English and debate in Webster Groves, MO, Clayton, MO, Tripp, SD, Madison, SD and Tyler, MN. Returning to Sioux Falls he became a Real Estate Broker. Gary was a Boy Scout leader and a church choir director for many years. He sang with the Sioux Falls Master Singers. He was a Mason and a Shriner (directed the Chanter's Choir), also belonged to the following clubs; Toastmasters, Kiwanis, Rotary, J.C.s, Board of Realtors and was on the board of directors of the Sioux Empire Federal Credit Union. The couple lived in Des Moines, IA and retired in Brandon, FL. He belonged to the Florida Cactus & Succulent Society, AARP, and was an HOA president. His interests were gardening and the computer. Gary will be remembered for his wonderful personality and great sense of humor. He exuded joy when he entered a room.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlette (Mitchell) Gefke, his sister Marlee Grebin, Sioux Falls, SD, four children; Gardell (Elizabeth Pyke) Gefke, Bethesda, MD, Brad (Lisa) Gefke, Erie, CO, Camille (Jan) Lomenzo, Brandon, FL and Darin (Daniela) Gefke, Sioux Falls, SD, plus 10 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred (Madeleine) Gefke, sister Madeleine Anderson, and brother Norman Gefke.
His ashes will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 26, 2019