Gary Gudahl
Salem - Gary Gudahl, 84, of Salem, South Dakota passed away March 3, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at 11:00 pm at the Unite Church in Salem.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie (Merriman) Gudahl, his sons Kevin (Alyson) Gudahl, Chicago, IL; Tim Gudahl of Pierre; his daughters Robin of Howard; Dawn (Jeff) Wood of Littleton, CO, and Brenda (Pat) Jolley; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Gudahl family for disbursement to Gary's favorite charities. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020