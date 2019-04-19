Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Gary Kloppenburg Obituary
Gary Kloppenburg

Sioux Falls -

Gary Dean Kloppenburg, 70, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 AM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 4-6 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lois Kloppenburg of Sioux Falls, SD; five children: Kari (LeRoy) Dean, Jim (Rita) Adams, Mark (Kathy) Adams, Mary Nordstrom and Barb (Joel) Christophersen: 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Lynn) Dorsey of Anita, IA; brother, Richard (Sandy) Kloppenburg of Ankeny, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents: Kermit & Virginia Kloppenburg; and brother, David Kloppenburg. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
