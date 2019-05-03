Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Wake
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Krier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Krier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Krier Obituary
Gary Krier

Sioux Falls - Gary Krier, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Sunday, May 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie of Sioux Falls; children, Karen (Tim) Josephson of Sioux Falls, Teri (Kolly) Mars of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Dawn) Krier of Strasburg, CO, Greg (Teresa) Krier of Spearfish, SD, and Nicole (Brent) Peterson of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren, Danielle (Brandon) Gronseth, Jamie Josephson, Quinn Mars, Keyanna Mars, Caden Mars, Rilee Krier, Stevi Krier, Garett Krier, Mason Krier, Max Krier, Makenzie Krier, Montana Peterson, and Charli Peterson; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn Gronseth and Colbie Krier; sister, Karen Viereck of Larchwood, IA; and siblings-in-law, Mariel Krier of Larchwood, IA, Jim (Lorraine) Snyders of Sioux Falls, and Orlo (Ann) Bjerk of Arizona.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now