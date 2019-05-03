|
|
Gary Krier
Sioux Falls - Gary Krier, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Sunday, May 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie of Sioux Falls; children, Karen (Tim) Josephson of Sioux Falls, Teri (Kolly) Mars of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Dawn) Krier of Strasburg, CO, Greg (Teresa) Krier of Spearfish, SD, and Nicole (Brent) Peterson of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren, Danielle (Brandon) Gronseth, Jamie Josephson, Quinn Mars, Keyanna Mars, Caden Mars, Rilee Krier, Stevi Krier, Garett Krier, Mason Krier, Max Krier, Makenzie Krier, Montana Peterson, and Charli Peterson; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn Gronseth and Colbie Krier; sister, Karen Viereck of Larchwood, IA; and siblings-in-law, Mariel Krier of Larchwood, IA, Jim (Lorraine) Snyders of Sioux Falls, and Orlo (Ann) Bjerk of Arizona.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019