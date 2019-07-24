|
Gary L. Christensen
Sioux Falls - Gary L. Christensen, age 83, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Shirley; son, Jeffrey and his wife Gaylene of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren: Micah Christensen and his wife, Brielle of Lynden, WA and Mikayla Schuler and her husband, Evan of Atlantic, IA; one great-grandson, Beckham Christensen; sisters: Evangeline Krueger of Pierre, SD; Carol (Frank) Merrill of Algona, IA; brother, Darrel (Marilyn) Christensen of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Glenelle Christensen, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers: Robert and Eugene; sister-in-law Hazel; brothers-in-law: Earl Larson and Alfred Krueger.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019