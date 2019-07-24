Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
First Reformed Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Gary L. Christensen

Gary L. Christensen Obituary
Gary L. Christensen

Sioux Falls - Gary L. Christensen, age 83, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Shirley; son, Jeffrey and his wife Gaylene of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren: Micah Christensen and his wife, Brielle of Lynden, WA and Mikayla Schuler and her husband, Evan of Atlantic, IA; one great-grandson, Beckham Christensen; sisters: Evangeline Krueger of Pierre, SD; Carol (Frank) Merrill of Algona, IA; brother, Darrel (Marilyn) Christensen of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Glenelle Christensen, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers: Robert and Eugene; sister-in-law Hazel; brothers-in-law: Earl Larson and Alfred Krueger.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019
