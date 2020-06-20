Gary Lanners
Sioux Falls - Gary passed away June 17 at the Avera Heart Hospital. Gary worked in the concrete and construction industry in Sioux Falls for many years. Visitation will be Monday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home from 10am-11:30am with a service starting at 11:30 am.
Gary is survived by a daughter, Lynsee (Lucas) Dowden and three brothers, Gregg (Jennifer) Lanners , Danny Lanners and Jeff (Tammy) Lanners. Full obituary available of chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.