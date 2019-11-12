Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Gary Marso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3601 Dudley Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Marso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Marso


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Marso Obituary
Gary Lee Marso

Sioux Falls - Gary Marso, 75 of Sioux Falls, passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3601 Dudley Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Pat; his children, Todd (Diana), Brandon, Machelle (Aaron) Dale, Harrisburg, and Kimberly, Sioux Falls; Papa to 9 grandchildren, Jessica (Thomas) George, Natasha, Rebecca (fiancé' Stephen Newell), Justin Moen (fiancé' Katrina Mulloy), Camille Parker, Matthew (Brook) Moen, Joshua, Julia, and Nicholas Stevak; 11 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Ron (Cathy), Pat (Kathleen), and Garland (Jean); a sister-in-law, Jo Marso; a brother-in-law, Kent Weiland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to Avera Home Hospice, Multiple Sclerosis Society, or a .

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -