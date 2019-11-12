|
Gary Lee Marso
Sioux Falls - Gary Marso, 75 of Sioux Falls, passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3601 Dudley Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Pat; his children, Todd (Diana), Brandon, Machelle (Aaron) Dale, Harrisburg, and Kimberly, Sioux Falls; Papa to 9 grandchildren, Jessica (Thomas) George, Natasha, Rebecca (fiancé' Stephen Newell), Justin Moen (fiancé' Katrina Mulloy), Camille Parker, Matthew (Brook) Moen, Joshua, Julia, and Nicholas Stevak; 11 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Ron (Cathy), Pat (Kathleen), and Garland (Jean); a sister-in-law, Jo Marso; a brother-in-law, Kent Weiland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to Avera Home Hospice, Multiple Sclerosis Society, or a .
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019