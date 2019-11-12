|
|
Gary Marso
Sioux Falls, SD - Gary Marso, 75 of Sioux Falls, passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home under hospice care. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3601 Dudley Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00PM.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019