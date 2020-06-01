Gary McMahon
Gary McMahon passed away peacefully at home May 23, 2020 in Irving, Texas. Born to Eleanora and James McMahon in Flandreau, South Dakota, Gary is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley McMahon; daughter Michele (Randy) of Frisco, Texas; son, Michael (Tina) of Dallas, Texas; and four grandchildren.
As a youth, Gary excelled in both academics and sports, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1955. He married the love of his life and best friend, Shirley Hahn, in 1958. Gary graduated with honors from the University of South Dakota in 1959 with a degree in accounting and would later be named "Distinguished Alumnus" by the university's business school in 1973. He earned a Master in Business Administration in finance from the University of Wisconsin in 1961. Gary also served as Artillery Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gary worked for the accounting firm of Deloitte Haskins & Sells for 37 years, first in their Denver office and later, in Dallas, Texas, where he was group managing partner and Dallas office managing partner, until he retired in 1997. He was an ardent supporter of many civic and business groups, including The Rotary Club, Junior Achievement and Outward Bound. He was Chairman of the Board of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas from 1997-1998.
Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 62, an incurable movement disorder he fought valiantly for 20 years. Despite his condition, Gary remained active in his retirement, playing golf, tennis, skiing and swimming with his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading and spending time at home with his wife and family.
Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas McMahon of Sioux Falls, SD and his daughter, Callae McMahon of Irving, TX. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.