Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Gary "Mitch" Mitchell

Gary "Mitch" Mitchell Obituary
Sioux Falls - Gary "Mitch" Andre Mitchell, age 65, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. Gary Andre Mitchell was born on December 19, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late George and Lois (Mitchom) Mitchell.

Grateful for having shared his life are five children: DaNeesha Mitchell, Pramelia "Mia" (Kelsey) Baumgart, Gary Mitchell Jr., Cameron Hagen and Andrianna Mitchell, all of Sioux Falls, SD; three step-daughters: Chanelle Richey, DaVida (Allen) Madison and Rosalynn Russell all of Sioux Falls, SD; eleven grandchildren: Kiarra Baumgart, Kwentin, Baumgart, Connor Shockey, Kamren Baumgart, Rakya Pritchard, Xara Mitchell, Naiyanna Jones, Kayomi Smith, Lazer Madison, Major Campbell and Kai Campbell; two great-grandchildren: Sariah Potter and Kayvon Baumgart; eight siblings: Gregory "Wayne" (Sharee) Mitchell, Fairview Heights, IL, Jerome (Doreen) Mitchell, Atlanta, GA, Sharon (Greg Fulton) Mann, East St. Louis, IL, Yolanda Pickens, East St. Louis, IL, Montra (Brenda) Mitchell, Atlanta, GA, Deborah (Everett) Scruggs, Macon, GA, Lori Johnson, Virginia Beach, VA, and Marsha Mccottrell, Fairview Heights, IL; and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lois Mitchell; infant daughter, Rasheeda Mitchell; infant brother, Kevin Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Terrill Johnson.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 3:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at a later date. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
