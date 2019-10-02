|
Gary Petterson
Sioux Falls - Gary Petterson, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. A celebration of life gathering will take place later that night in the funeral home reception center, with family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the Canton Lutheran Cemetery in rural Canton. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nell Petterson of Sioux Falls; sons, Kelly (Tanya) Petterson of Sioux Falls and Korry (Kim) Petterson of Pittsburgh, PA; Nell's children, Ben Roach of Mankato, MN, Rick (Kim) Roach of Sioux Falls, Michelle (Eric) Wells of Sioux Falls, and Mike (Vickie) Roach of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Alyssa, Laura, Andrew, and Alex Petterson, Shandi Wells, Christine (Dillin) Wells, Seth and Nick Roach, Alyssa (Don) Fallon, Jack and Sam Roach; great grandchildren, Alesa Steele, Favian Wells, and Jonah Wells; brother, Richard Petterson of Canton, SD; sister, Diane Adams of Sioux Falls; and sister-in-law, Gaylene Petterson of Brandon, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Diane Wright-Ovre; brother, Carter Petterson; nephew, Brad Petterson; and brother-in-law, Ken Adams.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019