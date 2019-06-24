Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Presbyterian Church
Ellsworth, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Presbyterian Church
Ellsworth, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Meester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Meester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary R. Meester Obituary
Gary R. Meester

Sioux Falls - Gary Meester, 82, Sioux Falls, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be 11am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will follow.

Gary will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy; three children, Dawn (Mike) Van Den Top, Rock Rapids, IA, Larry (Robin Matson) Meester, Ellsworth, MN, and Dominic (James Rollag) Meester, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Christopher (Caitlin) Van Den Top, Sioux Falls, SD, Jonathan (Maren) Van Den Top, Des Moines, IA, Samantha (Gaje) Sammons, Rock Rapids, IA, and Riley Meester, Ellsworth, MN; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Everhett Sammons.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now