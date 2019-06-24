|
Gary R. Meester
Sioux Falls - Gary Meester, 82, Sioux Falls, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be 11am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will follow.
Gary will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy; three children, Dawn (Mike) Van Den Top, Rock Rapids, IA, Larry (Robin Matson) Meester, Ellsworth, MN, and Dominic (James Rollag) Meester, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Christopher (Caitlin) Van Den Top, Sioux Falls, SD, Jonathan (Maren) Van Den Top, Des Moines, IA, Samantha (Gaje) Sammons, Rock Rapids, IA, and Riley Meester, Ellsworth, MN; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Everhett Sammons.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 24, 2019