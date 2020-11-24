Gary ThompsonDell Rapids - Gary Eugene Thompson, age 78, formerly of Dell Rapids and Baltic, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Avantara Salem. Private family burial will at 10:30 am on Monday, November 30, 2020, at East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery, rural Baltic with a small reception in the fellowship hall to follow. Friends and family are welcome to come for reception. Condolences may be sent to 1102 N Garfield Ave Dell Rapids, SD 57022.Gary was born on June 16, 1942, to Lyman and Judith (Oien) Thompson. He was baptized and confirmed at West Nidaros Church. Both of Gary's parents passed away by the time he was 12 years old. After their deaths, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Mae and Orill Gunderson. He graduated from Baltic High School in 1960 and attended three years of college at General Beadle College (DSU) in Madison.Gary was a hard worker and a very good salesman. He worked in sales his entire adult life and received many awards for what he did. He purchased The Valley Farm Store in Volga SD in 1985 where he sold feed and seed. Gary was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, and the North Carolina Tarheels. He had a special group of friends that gathered for the "Paper Plate Picks" before the start of every NFL season. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in their sporting activities. Gary had a green thumb and enjoyed planting all kinds of flowers and made beautiful gardens wherever he lived. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids.Survivors include 6 children: Paul Thompson, Baltic, SD, Shelley (Larry) Heinemann, Dell Rapids, SD, Tracey (Fred) Marple, Peoria, AZ, Hans (Laci) Thompson, Brookings, SD, Bjorn (Kelly) Thompson, Prairie du Chien, WI, Rachel (Mark) Schock, Aberdeen, SD; 15 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. His five siblings: Lyle (Carlene) Thompson, Lake Benton, MN, Dale (Judy) Thompson, Dell Rapids, SD, and David Thompson, Chippewa Falls, WI, Steve (Deb) Gunderson, Baltic, SD, and Joan (Paul) Lerdal, Minneapolis, MN; special friends, the Dybedahl Family; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, his foster parents and his nephews, Todd and Michael Thompson.