Gary White

Gary WhiteSioux Falls - On Sunday morning July 12, 2020, Gary "Tob" White, loving husband and father of six, passed away at the age of 76.Gary married Arlene Severson in 1974. In addition to his wife, Arlene, he is survived by his children, Gary "Tuffy" (Nikki), LeFawn (Butch), Michelene (Ray), Toby (Dani), Tabitha (Jeff), and Adam; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Darrell (Joyce), Ronnie, Tim (Shelly), and David (Pat) He is preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Nina; brothers, Dennis, Allen, and Jerry; and his sister, Carrol.